Man's body found in Linden Woods home that had inoperative meth lab, Winnipeg police say

Police say they found a man's body and an inoperative methamphetamine lab in a Linden Woods home on Tuesday.

Officers were called about a body at the southwest Winnipeg house on Foxmeadow Drive around 2:20 p.m. and found a 39-year-old's body inside, the Winnipeg Police Service said in a Wednesday news release.

During the winter holidays, the street the house is on is also known as Candy Cane Lane, as residents put up elaborate Christmas light displays.

The Winnipeg police clandestine lab team and the Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service's hazmat team dismantled and removed the lab and materials from the home, police said.

A 70-year-old woman and a 37-year-old man were also removed from the house for their safety during that process.

A third-party waste management company transported and safely disposed of the hazardous materials, police said.

The man whose body was found was taken to the hospital pending an autopsy. No one else was injured, the release said.