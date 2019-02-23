Carjacker made woman drop him off next to police station, Winnipeg police say

A 33-year-old Winnipeg man is accused of carjacking a woman at knifepoint in the city's North End — and making her drop him off beside a police station.

The man is charged with kidnapping, forcible confinement, assault with a weapon and possession of a weapon.

The 65-year-old woman was at a red light near Burrows Avenue and McPhillips Street when a man jumped into her car, grabbed her wrist and told her to drive, police said in a news release.

The woman followed the man's orders out of fear for her safety and well-being, police said.

She drove the man, who was armed with a knife, to various streets in the area, and then was told to drop him off at the corner of Aikins Street and the south back lane of Hartford Avenue — right next to the North District Police Station on Hartford.

After the man was dropped off, he walked up to the back of the North District Police Station, police said. He told police officers he had been using methamphetamine and asked for a ride to the Main Street Project.

He was detained and taken to Health Sciences Centre, where officers learned he was a suspect in the carjacking and arrested him.

He has been detained at the Winnipeg Remand Centre.