2 arrested after Saturday-morning foot chase through Winnipeg's North End

A woman who tried to stop police from arresting a man carrying meth on Saturday was arrested, and both are facing charges.

Police were called to the 500 block of Dufferin Avenue at 10:35 a.m. after someone reported seeing a man armed with a gun. When police arrived, a man and woman took off on foot.

Police caught up with them in a yard in the 500 block of Stella Avenue. The man began to pace back and forth, and as officers tried to arrest him, the woman put herself between him and police and began yelling.

Another chase

The man pulled away from an officer and took off again.

The foot chase took them through a restaurant in the 500 block of Selkirk Avenue. Police caught up with him behind the restaurant and seized .38-calibre ammunition, nearly 14 grams of meth, some cash and a digital scale.

Police found another 3.3 grams of meth inside the restaurant the man had run through. They brought in a K9 officer who found a .38-calibre handgun, loaded with six bullets.

They say the gun had been reported stolen during a break and enter in Carnduff, Sask. in late November 2018.

The 39-year-old man has been charged with several offences relating to the gun, as well as resisting an officer.

The 33-year-old woman was also arrested and has been charged with obstructing a peace officer.

Both were detained in custody.

