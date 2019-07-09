Police charge 4 in pair of meth busts in Winnipeg

Four people are charged and 14 grams of meth are off Winnipeg's streets after police made two busts on Monday.

Just before 10 a.m. officers saw two people make a drug deal at a bus stop on Graham Avenue and Smith Street, near the downtown police headquarters.

A 37-year-old male and 35-year-old woman were arrested and police found just over 4½ grams of meth on them, as well as a combat-style knife.

The man was charged with possession of drugs for the purpose of trafficking, possession of a weapon and failure to comply with prior court conditions. There were five warrants out for his arrest for breaches of court conditions and failing to show up for court dates.

The woman was charged with possession for the purpose of trafficking and failure to comply with prior court conditions.

Drugs, stolen passports

Around 10:30 that same day, police were driving near Talbot Avenue and Watt Street in the Elmwood neighbourhood when they spotted a vehicle that had been reported stolen.

The vehicle sped away and when officers caught up, it was parked on Talbot, where the driver and passenger switched seats, police said.

The vehicle then drove off again and turned onto Cameron Street, where a female passenger got out and ran. She was caught after a short foot chase but officers lost the vehicle, which raced off.

The police helicopter and a canine unit were called in and the stolen vehicle was found abandoned on McCalman Avenue.

The driver was seen running into a nearby restaurant on Nairn Avenue, where officers arrested him.

A search of the vehicle resulted in police seizing a stolen driver's licence, two stolen Canadian passports, 8.6 grams of meth, a digital scale, drug packaging materials and two mobile phones.

The woman was also found to have one gram of meth.

A 34-year-old man is charged with possession for the purpose of trafficking, possession of property obtained by crime, and failure to comply with prior court conditions.

A 24-year-old woman is charged with possession for the purpose of trafficking, possession of property obtained by crime, and possession of an identity document.

Police estimate the value of the drugs seized in two arrests Monday is about $600.