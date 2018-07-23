Police nab meth dealer while foiling bike theft in Winnipeg's North End

A man was found with five cell phones and $10,000 worth of methamphetamine when Winnipeg police were called about someone trying to steal a bicycle.

Officers were called just after 4 p.m. Tuesday to a house on Burrows Avenue, just off of Main Street, in the city's North End. They spotted a minivan in the alley with a woman in front and a man in the back, beside a mountain bike and a reciprocating saw.

Another man, located between two houses, had the meth and cell phones, as well as a scale and switchblade knife, police said.

That man, a 27-year-old, is charged with possession of meth for the purpose of trafficking, possession of a weapon, possession of the proceeds of crime, and three counts of failing to comply with prior court orders.

A 27-year-old woman is charged with failing to comply with prior court orders.

The other man, who was in the van, was not charged.