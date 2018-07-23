Meth bust nabs $48K worth of drug in North End Winnipeg

A 26-year-old man is charged with numerous drug offences after Winnipeg police raided a house during a methamphetamine investigation in the city's North End.

The investigation led officers to a house on Airlies Street, near Polson Avenue, on Friday.

They searched the house and found drug trafficking paraphernalia and 47 ounces of meth with a street value of $47,000, police said in a news release. A man was arrested and found with more meth, worth $1,000.

The man is charged with possession for the purpose of trafficking and possession of the proceeds of crime.