$27K Brandon meth bust ends in 3 arrests

Three people face a number of drug-trafficking charges after Brandon police seized more than $27,000 worth of methamphetamine.

Police arrested a Brandon man, 32, and a Winnipeg woman, 36, parked outside of a business on 17th Street North Sunday evening. Police searched the vehicle and found roughly 131 grams — about ten tablespoons — of methamphetamine and drug-related paraphernalia.



"It's fairly significant," said acting Sgt. Jeff Hoad of the Brandon Police Service. He said a dedicated police officer had been recently added to combat the rising meth industry in Brandon.



"Anytime you can take off the street this amount of drug I think is quite significant, especially when you see what the actual street value is."

Police also arrested another woman at a house on Pacific Avenue in connection with the earlier arrests. Police found her with roughly five grams of methamphetamine, a Taser, $1,400 in cash and drug-trafficking paraphernalia.

The man arrested in the car has been charged with possession for the purpose of trafficking and possession of proceeds of crime. The woman who was a passenger in the car has been charged with possession for the purpose of trafficking methamphetamine. She was released and is scheduled to appear in court in August.

The man who was arrested in the car and the woman arrested at the home are in custody at the Brandon Correctional Centre, and are scheduled to appear in court Monday.