Man believed to be high on meth kicks officers, threatens to stab them

A 26-year-old man is charged with assaulting two police officers after they caught him rummaging through property at the back of a business in Winnipeg's St. Boniface area.

The officers were patrolling Monday night around 9 p.m. when they spotted the man and tried to talk to him. The man jumped on a bicycle and dashed off but crashed it not far away, near Queen Elizabeth Way and Stradbrook Avenue.

When police caught up, the man threatened to stab them with a pair of metal shears and also armed himself with a piece of rebar, says a news release from the Winnipeg Police Service.

The officers eventually disarmed the man, who they believe was high on methamphetamine.

The man then kicked both of the officers as they tried to put him into their cruiser, the news release says.