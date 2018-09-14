Metallica dishes out $10K to Winnipeg Harvest

Metallica left ears ringing in Winnipeg but also left behind a donation for the city's food bank to the tune of $10,000.

The heavy metal legends played a packed Bell MTS Place on Thursday night and then cut a cheque to Winnipeg Harvest.

A big thank you to everyone attending <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/MetInWinnipeg?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#MetInWinnipeg</a> for helping us raise money to support <a href="https://twitter.com/WinnipegHarvest?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@WinnipegHarvest</a>, a local organization dedicated to focusing attention on hunger within their community and moving toward long-term solutions. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/MetallicaGivesBack?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#MetallicaGivesBack</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/AWMH?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#AWMH</a> <a href="https://t.co/0PPb3JJfww">pic.twitter.com/0PPb3JJfww</a> —@AWMHFoundation

It's a pattern the band has been following through their WorldWired Tour. They've made the same sizable contributions to food banks in North Dakota, South Dakota, Minnesota, Wisconsin and Nebraska in recent weeks.

The money comes from the band's All Within My Hands foundation, which was created in February 2017 "to assist and enrich the lives of members of the communities who have supported the band for years, as well as encourage participation from fans and friends to help to make the world a better place."

Funds raised through the foundation have also been donated to a cross-section of national and local charities and music education programs.

People can donate to the foundation through the website or make a donation when buying concert tickets online.