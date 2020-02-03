Man charged after threatening to shoot people with pipe wrench

A man robbed several Winnipeg businesses on the weekend, pretending a pipe wrench was a gun, say police.

The 41-year-old man first went into a restaurant on Pembina Highway, near Calrossie Boulevard, on Sunday afternoon. He was armed with a large pipe wrench but holding it like a gun, police said.

He demanded money from an employee and was given about $300 before leaving. The employee was not injured.

The man then immediately went into a neighbouring business with the pipe wrench wrapped in cloth and again claimed it was a gun. He demanded money while threatening to shoot an employee, police said. The man was given less than $100 and left.

His next stop was in a gas station where he also threatened to shoot an employee while demanding a taxi be called for him, police said.

The man left before a cab arrived and he confronted a person in a parking lot of a neighbouring business.

Police, who were initially called around 3:30 p.m. after the restaurant robbery, eventually found the man near Pembina and Jubilee Avenue.

He has been charged with multiple offences, including assault with a weapon, robbery, uttering threats, and failure to comply with a probation order.

