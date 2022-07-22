Young bird of prey found injured in Winnipeg has pellet surgically removed from wing

A young merlin — colloquially known as pigeon hawks — that was found injured in Winnipeg earlier this week is on the mend after having a pellet surgically removed from its wing.

Wildlife Haven Rehabilitation Centre, Manitoba's only wildlife hospital, says a concerned Winnipegger found the young bird Tuesday evening, visibly in distress and unable to fly.

Merlins are small falcons, birds of prey, that are found throughout Manitoba during the summer months.



They're quite small, with their wings spanning 22-30 centimetres. Depending on sex; females are typically bigger than males.

An X-ray shows a small pellet lodged in the merlin's shoulder near its wing. (Submitted by Wildlife Haven Rehabilitation Centre)

Zoé Nakata, executive director of Wildlife Haven, helped with the 90-minute surgery — a first for her since starting at the centre four years ago.

"It was a little bit of an emotional roller-coaster. Like any surgery, it comes with risks," Nakata told CBC's Up to Speed radio show.

After the wound was cleaned and X-rays determined where the pellet was, a very careful incision was made to extract the foreign object.

There was concern that an incision could puncture one of the bird's air sacs, which function as an extension of their lungs.

Wildlife Haven Rehabilitation Centre executive director Zoe Nakata, rehabilitation manager Angie Furniss and veterinarian Dr. Sayrah Gilbert prior to surgery. (Submitted by Wildlife Haven Rehabilitation Centre)

Like all birds, merlins have hollow bones that they can pass air through to diffuse more oxygen into their blood. The air sacs are a critical part of their highly efficient respiratory system.

"There were some touch-and-go moments. But there was that feeling of elation at the end, when we were suturing up the bird and we knew that the initial coast was clear," Nakata said.

There are currently 200 animals in care at Wildlife Haven, and Nakata says 97 per cent of cases the rehabilitation centre sees are because of human interaction.