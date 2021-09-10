NDP bill would prohibit COVID-19 protests outside hospitals, vaccine sites

The Manitoba NDP introduced a bill on Friday that would crack down on protests against COVID-19 measures and vaccine mandates — and Premier Kelvin Goertzen says it's worth further study.

Justice critic Nahanni Fontaine introduced the private members' bill Friday to create buffer zones around hospitals, as well as COVID-19 testing and vaccination sites.

Fontaine said the need for new legislation became apparent after hundreds of people protesting vaccine mandates swarmed Health Sciences Centre, Winnipeg's largest hospital, on Sept. 1.

"I don't think any of us would have thought that we would have seen across the country co-ordinated protests in front of hospitals, targeting people accessing those health-care systems and targeting the people that are saving our lives, who are exhausted, who have not seen their families," the NDP MLA said.

If passed, the bill would establish buffer zones of 50 to 150 metres outside hospitals and COVID-19 testing, vaccination and treatment sites, where COVID-19-related protests, demonstrations or any act of disapproval would be barred.

Protest exclusion zones would also be created outside educational institutions, school sites, child-care centres and child care homes, as well as the residences of health-care workers and anyone else working at testing and vaccination sites.

A first offence would carry a maximum penalty of either a $5,000 fine or six months imprisonment. The penalty for any subsequent offence would be a $10,000 fine or a year in custody.

The NDP bill would require the support of the governing Progressive Conservatives to pass into law.

The premier, responding to the bill, said making sure people have access to hospitals is important.

"Conceptually, we want to ensure that people have access to hospitals, whether that's through this piece of legislation, another piece of legislation or things that already exist within legislation," Goertzen said.

He referenced a bill the Progressive Conservative government introduced but later withdrew that would have prevented protests outside key infrastructure, including hospitals.

"Clearly, we have some interest in ensuring that where there are things that are critical to individuals that they can access it," he said, alluding to Bill 57, which the NDP and others criticized for criminalizing some protests at roads and railways.

Manitoba Premier Kelvin Goertzen speaks at a funding announcement at the Bethesda Regional Health Centre in Steinbach. (Ian Froese/CBC)

Efforts to break up protests against COVID-19 orders and restrictions have gained traction across the country.

Quebec has passed legislation banning these sorts of protests, while B.C. will introduce a bill later this fall.

On the campaign trail, Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau promised, if re-elected, to make it a criminal offence to block access to buildings that provide health care.

'Aggressively harassed'

The crowd of protesters outside Health Sciences Centre on Sept. 1 hampered foot traffic and impeded vehicles, including ambulances driving with sirens blaring to the emergency department.

At the time, Shared Health condemned the rally participants, saying some patients were "aggressively harassed" for wearing masks, while others cancelled their appointments rather than approach the protesters.

NDP justice critic Nahanni Fontaine's proposed legislation would stop or move some COVID-19 protests. (Justin Fraser/CBC)

Nearly two weeks later, backlash against that protest prompted organizers to relocate a planned hospital protest. The protest ultimately started at the Manitoba Legislature and moved to Winnipeg City Hall.

Earlier that day, Goertzen wrote on Twitter that Manitobans have the right to a peaceful protest, but "preventing access and creating anxiety at a hospital are not however reflective of those Canadian values."

Fontaine said the grounds of the Manitoba Legislature are an acceptable space for protesting.

"That's where those protests should happen, not in front of hospitals, not in front of schools, not in front of daycare centres. It's unacceptable, it's irresponsible and it's selfish."