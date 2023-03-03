Manitoba plant protein processor Merit Foods in receivership

The company behind a new Prairie processing plant has landed in receivership, and owes tens of millions of dollars to its secured lenders.

Merit Functional Foods processing facility in Winnipeg derives protein from both canola and peas.

Export Development Canada and Farm Credit Canada filed an application for the appointment of a receiver, according to a notice distributed by Burcon NutraScience Corp., which owns a 31.6 per cent share of Merit.

On Wednesday, PricewaterhouseCoopers took over as receiver for both Merit Functional Foods Corp. and the numbered company that owns Merit's processing plant and property in Winnipeg's CentrePort industrial park following a court order granted that day.

The 94,000-square-foot plant opened in February 2021. It was seen as a way to help kickstart the development of plant-based protein processing for the province.

CBC News has reached out to the company multiple times but has not received a response.

"This has not yet sunken in and will take time for me to truly comprehend," Merit CEO Ryan Bracken posted on LinkedIn.

"Sadly, while our proteins have been formulated into countless products globally, we couldn't quite get to the level of cashflow needed to operate the business profitably, quick enough," he wrote.

However, in a letter to Burcon shareholders on Feb. 8, Burcon CEO Kip Underwood said Merit had made "significant progress" over the past six months but it hasn't been enough.

"Daily production performance has improved while sales continue to increase as compared to prior year," he wrote.

Underwood said Merit's stakeholders in September had put up loans of $3 million to "address Merit's anticipated liquidity requirements as it continued to ramp up its production and sales."

"Unfortunately, the overall financial performance of the business has fallen short of expectations and led to the current cash flow concerns," Underwood said.

He said they have some real concerns about Merit's financial situation and viability, which forced Burcon to reassess its participation in the business.

He said the company expects the process and negotiations with Merit's existing lenders will take several weeks.

A receivership allows secured creditors to recover amounts outstanding under a secured loan in the event the company defaults on its loan payments.

The province could not say how many employees will be affected and how many have been laid off.

"To date, we have not received any claims from employees and have no confirmation of numbers of employees affected," a provincial spokesperson said via email.

Tom Greaves, president of Pitura Seeds, which was hired to contract and process grain on behalf of Merit, said in an email that the news was "very disappointing."

Merit Functional Foods Update- March 1st, 2023 <a href="https://t.co/PgPpfoYWDK">pic.twitter.com/PgPpfoYWDK</a> —@Pituraseeds

"We, along with other growers that had contracts with Merit, are waiting to hear from the receiver on next steps," he said. "We will work to support our farmer customers and to explore all opportunities to help them through this challenging time."

He believes all farmers who delivered grain to Merit have been paid in full.

Background

Merit was founded in 2019 as a joint venture between Burcon, which owns a patented protein extraction technology, and several food industry veterans.

Construction of a 94,000-square-foot plant on the west side of Winnipeg started in fall 2019.

The facility, designed to extract food-grade protein from peas and canola to be used in baked goods, meat and egg alternatives and other food products, came with a projected price tag of $150 million.

In 2020, the federal government announced a nearly $100 million injection of money into the company, $90 million of which was loans and repayable contributions from Farm Credit Canada, Export Development Canada and Agriculture and Agri-Food Canada's AgriInnovate Program.

The same year, the provincial and federal governments jointly invested $2.5 million in cost-shared funding under the Canadian Agricultural Partnership program to support new technologies.