Youth mentor charged with sexual assault of 7-year-old boy

A 35-year-old man who was part of a youth organization in Winnipeg is charged with sexually assaulting a seven-year-old boy he was mentoring.

Police allege the incidents happened during three encounters between April and November 2014 when the man, Guillaume Meisterhans, worked for a non-profit organization in the city.

The boy, who was not physically injured, reported the incidents to a caregiver in November 2014. The organization was notified and terminated the relationship between the man and boy.

However, the incidents were never reported to police, so no charges were laid.

Meisterhans later became volunteer with Child and Family Services, acting as mentor to another seven-year-old boy, police said.

During this time, between April 27, 2017, and April 2, 2018, Meisterhans took the second child to his home on five separate occasions, where he performed acts deemed to be sexual assault and sexual interference, police said.

The boy reported the incidents in April 2018 and on July 21, Meisterhans turned himself in to police and was charged.

While investigating the recent incidents, the police service's child abuse unit became aware of those from 2014.

Investigators reviewed those reports and determined there were grounds for charges of sexual assault and sexual interference in the 2014 case, as well. Those charges were laid Nov. 10.

"We don't have any concerns with the way the original incident was dealt with, but as details came forward to our investigators and they looked at it in detail, it was enough that they felt that charges should be laid," said Const. Rob Carver.

"There shouldn't be any inference that somehow the original agency made errors by not bringing it forward."

Police said Meisterhans also ran a French language tutoring business and they encourage anyone with concerns to contact investigators.

"We're not fishing for victims here, but I think it's the obligation of the Winnipeg Police Service to make a public statement and notification when we've arrested somebody on serious charges of sexual assault and sexual interference, when we know that in their capacity they worked with other youth," Carver said.