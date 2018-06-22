Manitoba's largest union representing health-care workers says a provincial pilot project would offload security responsibilities from police to nurses and health-care aides in situations with potentially violent patients.

A Manitoba Health document obtained by CBC News details plans for a pilot project that would involve training in violence prevention and management, de-escalation, and emergency mental health and addiction for security guards, health-care aids, mental health liaisons and emergency department nurses at three Manitoba hospitals.

The goals of the project include reducing the amount of time peace officers spend tied up in hospital monitoring potentially violent patients, who are sometimes picked up against their will and who may be experiencing psychological distress.

Michelle Gawronsky, president of the Manitoba Government and General Employees' Union, says the project is troubling because health-care staff who go through the training could be expected to intervene in violent situations.

"There should be no expectation that they have the ability to do anything, or the expectation that they are going to do anything but protect themselves and wait for security officers to come to be able to intercede with that patient until the police can get there," Gawronsky said on Friday.

"Having had experience working in an emergency room in rural Manitoba in a rural hospital, the training that I was provided as a health-care aide, and that my fellow nurses had with me, was to be able to get myself out of a situation that could be dangerous and move away from it until the police were able to get there," she said.

In larger hospitals, security officers are trained to deal with potentially violent situations, she said.

"Security officers apply for the job to be able to provide the security for those folks that provide the nursing care, so let's not mix it up — let's keep it clean and make sure Manitobans are safe."

HSC guard stabbed

The plans came to light this week after a Health Sciences Centre security guard was stabbed in the head by a violent patient in the waiting room of the crisis response centre.

Gawronsky said the man told the security guard he was HIV positive after stabbing him — a detail police refused to confirm, citing privacy reasons, saying only that the man was agitated and stabbed the guard and was then arrested.

Staff and security guards regularly encounter violent patients, Gawronsky said, and the Wednesday incident underscores the need for more guards in hospitals.

She met with provincial officials on May 30 and learned about government plans to roll out the pilot project at Health Sciences Centre, as well as Brandon and Selkirk regional health-care centres.

Under the Mental Health Act, peace officers have the right to take a person who needs psychiatric help into custody against their will, with oversight from doctors or health-care management.

The Mental Health Care Amendment Act, or Bill 3, passed in 2016. It has yet to be proclaimed but if it is, it would give peace officers the ability to transfer custody of a patient detained under the act to "qualified persons at health care facilities."

New training for nurses, aides

The pilot report says regional health authorities are currently planning for this change to take effect and identifying health-care aides and staff to undergo the special training.

The training would aim to give nurses and health-care aides new tools to care for such patients experiencing mental health issues, including psychotic or substance-related disorders, and "effective crisis interventions and information."

It would help them manage and de-escalate aggressive behaviours, the report says, though trained nurses and health-care aides would not have the same authorities as an officer.

"If, while in the custody of a qualified person, a detained individual becomes violent, and the situation becomes out of control, health care facility personnel will contact the police service of jurisdiction, and request that they return to re-establish control," the report reads.

"A qualified person is expected to take custody of individuals detained under the [Mental Health Act] from the peace officer and make reasonable efforts to maintain custody of that individual until such time as they have been examined by a physician and prevent, where possible, harm to him/herself, the detained individual and others."

Data from RCMP and the Winnipeg Police Service suggests "less than 10 per cent of Mental Health Act detentions involve incidents of violence" and most are "not criminals or facing criminal charges," the pilot project says.

A Manitoba Health spokesperson said the government is limited in what information it can provide about any programs due to rules surrounding byelections. A byelection was officially called in the St. Boniface riding on Tuesday.

Results from the pilot project will be reviewed after a year, the report states.

The review will look at how much policing time was saved, the number of times custody of a detained person is transferred to trained health-care workers, the number of times police are called back to hospital after transferring custody, and the overall experiences of trained health-care staff.

