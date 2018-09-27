U of M study finds correlation between childhood and adult mental illness

Children and teens living with mental illness are less likely to graduate from high school and more likely to be involved in the justice system, experience suicidal behaviour and require income assistance in adulthood, according to a new study from the University of Manitoba.

The study, Mental Illness among Adult Manitoba, was conducted by the Manitoba Centre for Health Policy and looked at anonymous records from more than 60,000 Manitobans dating back to 1980.

"Our findings indicate that childhood mental illness puts kids at significant risk for ongoing challenges later in life," said Mariette Chartier, the report's principal investigator and an assistant professor of community health sciences at the Max Rady College of Medicine

"When a child has an illness such as anxiety, depression or attention-deficit hyperactivity disorder, it is likely to cloud their adult life.

"It's very clear that early intervention is very important."

Ongoing difficulties

Two-thirds of those diagnosed with mental illness as children were still living with the condition as adults, according to the study.

The research also found those who were hospitalized for attempted suicide before the age of 18 were three times more likely to die by suicide and six times more likely to be re-hospitalized for attempted suicide later in life.

Chartier said other childhood factors, including income and family structure, explain some of the association between childhood mental illness and ongoing difficulties through adulthood, but the risk remained strong even after researchers adjusted for those factors.

Mariette Chartier is the principal investigator on the U of M's Mental Illness among Adult Manitoba study released Thursday. (CBC)

"This strongly highlights the need for mental illness prevention and improved mental health services for this age group," she said.

The study looked at data from Manitobans born between 1980 and 1985, tracing their interactions with the health, social service, education and justice systems over 30 to 35 years.

Sixteen per cent of those Manitobans were diagnosed with a mental disorder during their childhood or teen years.

Suicide, mental health rates remain stable

The study also took a broad look at adult mental illness in Manitoba from 2010-2015 using a database of nearly all Manitobans and found, during this five-year period, roughly 28 per cent of adults had been diagnosed with a mental illness.

At 23 per cent, the most common illnesses were mood and anxiety disorders, which includes depression, and substance abuse, diagnosed in six per cent of adults.

Manitoba's suicide and mental health rates have remained stable since MCHP's last five-year report in 2004.

The study found a higher rate of mental illness among adults living in personal care homes, those receiving income assistance, those living in social assistance, and those involved with the justice system — either as accused or victims.

The prevalence of mental illness went up as average neighbourhood income decreased in both rural and urban parts of the province, according to the research.

The study, which was requested by the Manitoba government, recommends increasing mental health promotion, mental health prevention and suicide prevention efforts, as well as better co-ordination of health, social services, education and justice among government departments.

"We need to strengthen our mental health services, from prevention programs all the way to better treatments," said Chartier.

"All of us have a role to play in supporting people with mental illness."