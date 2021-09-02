Addictions, mental health recovery beds added in Brandon area as province reaches target of 100

It took two years but the Manitoba government has reached the finish line on a promise to add 100 new beds for people recovering from addictions and mental health problems.

The final nine beds, which are located in Brandon, were announced Thursday by Mental Health, Wellness and Recovery Minister Audrey Gordon.

The total cost of the 100 supportive recovery housing beds comes to $2.6 million, Gordon said in a news release.

Supportive recovery housing provides accommodation in a stable, abstinence-focused and recovery-oriented environment for six months to two years.

Activities focus on coaching for daily living, as individuals transition back to community living.

Since the announcement was made to increase the number of beds, 70 have been added in Winnipeg through partnerships with Siloam Mission, Riverwood Church Community Inc. and Tamarack Recovery Centre Inc.

Another 12 were opened in Thompson, targeting women in the northern region, and nine with the Community Health and Housing Association Westman Region Inc. for people in Brandon and surrounding area.

Residents are provided with a self-contained apartment or bedroom in a group living space, with shared living and kitchen spaces, basic supportive counselling and case management, service navigation and referrals to community resources, assistance in developing daily living skills and support to acquire skills to gain employment or further their education.

The supportive recovery beds stem from recommendations from the VIRGO report and the Illicit Drug Task Force report.

The province issued a request for proposals in November 2019 for partners in order to add the beds to the health-care system.

The latest beds for the Brandon area are through a partnership with Youth For Christ Inc., Gordon said.

"This funding will help our community develop the additional relational supports necessary for long-term recovery. We look forward to serving Westman youth together with our new partners," Dwayne Dyck, executive director of Westman Youth for Christ, said in the province's news release.