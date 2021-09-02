Immigrant women in Winnipeg help bring dignity to those in need of menstruation products overseas

A group of immigrant women in Winnipeg are putting together menstruation hygiene kits for those around the world in need.

The women are sewing sanitary products as part of a group called the Excel Empowerment Centre Inc.

Rebecca Deng, executive director of the centre, said though it may be easy for Canadians to access such products, that isn't the case everywhere.

"It is a very big challenge," she said.

The sewn products are part of "dignity kits" the Mennonite Central Committee is shipping to countries including South Sudan and Haiti. Right now, shipments are heading to Ukraine, said Deng.

Deng said the products will go to young students who need them, thereby helping them stay in school rather than missing out on education.

In addition to the good deed, the women also benefit from a sense of community and build relationships with others through the initiative, said Deng. (Submitted by Rebecca Deng)

"When a girl has a period they're not going to school for that seven days, you know, they're missing something," she said.

So far, the group has sewn 600 of the pads.

Though the kits will ultimately provide relief to some overseas, the women involved in Winnipeg are also being positively impacted. They're forming valuable connections and building relationships in the local immigrant community, said Deng.

"It is changing their lives," she said.

The women use a variety of different patterns and materials in their sewn designs. (Submitted by Rebecca Deng)

