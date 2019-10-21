Mennonite university mourns after student found dead last weekend

The Canadian Mennonite University community is mourning the loss of student Taylor Pryor, who went missing Thursday and was found dead near the University of Manitoba's St. Vital campus Saturday morning.

"It's a sombre time for the campus," CMU director of communications and marketing Kevin Kilbrei said Monday.

"People are coming to terms with what happened, trying to understand it, and supporting each other through this time."

The school will host a memorial service later this week.

The availability of counselling services for students and staff is increasing, and extra counsellors will be brought in, if necessary.

Police told reporters Saturday that they do not suspect foul play in the Pryor's death but did not release any other details.

Students, alumni search

Pryor disappeared Thursday after being discharged from Victoria Hospital in Winnipeg and refusing to go home with her mother, who travelled from Portage la Prairie to pick her up. Pryor's family said she'd been struggling with depression and anxiety.

The family organized a search party and CMU's student services department formed another, made up of students and alumni.

Pryor officially enrolled at CMU in 2017, but was part of the community before that through its Outtatown Discipleship School, Kilbrei said.

Through that program, she travelled to Guatemala to do some mission work, study international development and learn Spanish, Kilbrei said.

Kilbrei did not know Pryor well but remembers her as a photogenic participant in a promotional photo shoot for CMU.

"Just a wonderful smile," he said, adding that people who knew the 21-year-old say she had a magnetic personality and loved her friends.

If you're experiencing suicidal thoughts or having a mental health crisis, there is help out there. Contact the Manitoba Suicide Prevention and Support Line toll-free at 1-877-435-7170 (1-877-HELP170) or the Kids Help Phone at 1-800-668-6868.