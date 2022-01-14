Winnipeg police searching for 3 men accused in November shooting death

Winnipeg police are looking for three men accused of second-degree murder in connection with the shooting death of a 42-year-old man last November.

The shooting happened around 5:30 a.m. on Nov. 29 in the city's Meadowood neighbourhood.

When police arrived, they found a man with a gunshot wound.

The man, who has been identified as 42-year-old Tyler Patrick Yarema, was taken to hospital in critical condition but died of his injuries.

Police have arrested and charged Jamie Rae Shorting, 24, with second-degree murder in connection Yarema's death.

They are looking for three other suspects: Bryce Alexander Keating, 23, Jake Steven Ducharme, 32, and Jamie Lee Rudolph, 33.

Police say the men should not be approached and to call 911 if you see them. Anyone with information regarding their whereabouts is asked to contact the homicide unit at 204-986-6508, or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-8477 (TIPS).