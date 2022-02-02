2 men charged after Winnipeg carjacking, collision with cruiser early Tuesday

The Winnipeg Police Service has charged two men following a carjacking early Tuesday morning, according to a news release.

Police responded to the incident at a care facility in the South Point Douglas area at 12:02 a.m.

An employee had left the building when they were confronted at knifepoint by a man who had recently been discharged from the facility. The man demanded the employee's keys and fled in her SUV, the release said.

Police officers spotted the stolen vehicle in the area of Main Street and Broadway Avenue just over an hour later. There were two occupants inside and the vehicle fled at a high rate of speed.

The SUV was pursued by police through downtown and at 1:16 a.m. the vehicle collided with a cruiser in the area of Kennedy Street and Ellice Avenue, and came to a stop, per the release.

Both occupants were safely taken into custody.

The major crimes unit continued the investigation and the two men are facing charges.

A 35-year-old from Winnipeg is charged with robbery, possession of a weapon and suspended driving. A 31-year-old from Roseau River is facing six charges, including dangerous operation of a conveyance, possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000 and two counts of assaulting a peace officer.

Both were released on undertakings.

