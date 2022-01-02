3 men arrested, charged after New Year's Day phone heist, shooting in Winnipeg

The Winnipeg Police Service has charged three men in connection with a robbery on New Year's Day, according to a news release from the City of Winnipeg.

Police responded to the 100 block of Stadacona Street, between Midwinter and Talbot avenues, at about 2:30 p.m. after reports that a male had been shot while attempting to sell a phone.

Upon arrival, officers located an injured male in his 30s and began to provide medical care. The victim was taken to a hospital in unstable condition but was later upgraded to stable.

Approximately 30 minutes later, police located a vehicle in the area with three suspects inside and took them into custody.

Police searched the vehicle and seized several items, including the stolen phone, $1,856 in cash, 20.73 grams of cocaine (estimated street value of $1,500), 19 Percocet pills, a .22 calibre handgun and a .22 calibre rifle with a collapsible stock, a suppressor and an obliterated serial number,

Members of the major crimes unit continued the investigation and it's believed the suspects and victim had arranged a meeting to buy a phone.

During the meeting, an argument ensued, and the victim was shot before the device was stolen from him.

Two men, aged 21 and 22, of Norway House are facing more than a dozen charges, including armed robbery with a firearm, unauthorized possession of a firearm, possession of a scheduled substance for the purpose of trafficking (cocaine) and other offences.

Both men were detained in custody.

Another 27-year-old male from Winnipeg is also facing charges that include possession of a weapon, unauthorized possession of a firearm, possession of a scheduled substance (oxycodone) and other offences.

He was released on an appearance notice.

Police respond to domestic violence

At about 1:30 p.m. Saturday, police officers responded to a residence in the 200 block of Leila Avenue, between Main and Aikins streets, to check the well-being of a female

Upon arrival, officers located an injured adult female and took an adult male into custody. The victim was taken to hospital where her condition worsened, and she remains with serious injuries.

The major crimes unit investigated and believed the incident was the result of domestic violence.

A 30-year old man from Winnipeg has been charged with aggravated assault and failure to comply with conditions of a release order.

He was detained in custody.