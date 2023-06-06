RCMP believe First Nation woman missing for more than 3 years likely deceased

RCMP believe an Indigenous woman from western Manitoba who hasn't been seen for more than three years is likely dead, and that her disappearance was a homicide.

Melinda Lynxleg, 41, was last seen at the beginning of April 2020 at Tootinaowaziibeeng First Nation, also known as Valley River First Nation, about 60 kilometres west of Dauphin.

Police have new information about an abandoned residence in San Clara, about 45 kilometres northwest of Tootinaowaziibeeng near the Manitoba-Saskatchewan border, that may be connected to Lynxleg's disappearance, RCMP said in a news release.

A large police presence is expected in the area Tuesday as officers investigate.

Officers from the RCMP's search and rescue team, major crime services, forensic identification unit and the Roblin detachment, as well as a forensic anthropologist, are in San Clara, the news release said.

Lynxleg's family has been notified about the development, RCMP said.

In January 2021, Lynxleg's family offered a $5,000 award for information that led to her being found.