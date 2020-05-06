RCMP continue to search for 40-year-old woman last seen 5 weeks ago

RCMP are continuing their search for a missing woman from Valley River First Nation last seen five weeks ago.

Melinda Lynxleg's family and friends have not heard from her in weeks, police say.

In a news release on Tuesday, RCMP in Roblin, Man., located near the Saskatchewan border, about 90 kilometres west of Dauphin, said the 40-year-old has not been active on social media since April 9.

Police described her as five feet five inches tall and 190 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

She was last seen on March 31, according to a previous release from police.

Police are concerned for her safety and are asking anyone with information to call the Roblin RCMP at 204-937-2164, call Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477 or submit a secure tip online.

