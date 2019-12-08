Woman, 74, found dead in house fire north of Winnipeg
When officers arrived, the local fire department was already on scene, and the house was engulfed in flames, RCMP said in a news release.
A 74-year-old woman is dead after her Meleb, Man. house caught fire Saturday afternoon.
Arborg RCMP responded to a report of a fire around 2:45 p.m. in Meleb, which is about 94 kilometres north of Winnipeg.
When officers arrived, the local fire department was already on scene and the house was engulfed in flames, RCMP said in a news release.
The woman, who RCMP said owned the home and lived there alone, was later found in the rubble and pronounced dead at the scene.
RCMP and the fire commissioner's office continue to investigate.
