Report on Legal Aid Manitoba recommends changes to pay, case distribution

While Manitoba's mixed delivery system for legal aid works well, steps should be taken to balance the workload between private and staff lawyers and adjust the pay defence lawyers receive based on seniority, says a recently released report on the state of legal aid in the province.

The report, written by Allan Finebilt, a lawyer, former executive director of Legal Aid Manitoba and former CEO of the Law Society of Manitoba, was released to the public in the midst of an ongoing battle between private defence lawyers and the province over legal aid pay rates, which haven't increased in 12 years.

Private defence lawyers, who handle the majority of legal aid cases in Manitoba, planned to walk out earlier this month but decided to stay on the job after Manitoba Justice agreed to meet with the Criminal Defence Lawyers Association of Manitoba to discuss changes.

That meeting happened Monday, but defence lawyers association president Gerri Wiebe said despite asking to see the report, she didn't get a copy until after the meeting was over.

"It made it difficult to have a meaningful conversation, because we hadn't read the report," Wiebe told CBC News.

Justice Minister Cliff Cullen told CBC News that though the report's specifics were not discussed during the meeting, he's eager for feedback from Legal Aid Manitoba and criminal defence lawyers once they read the recommendations.

"We obviously want [legal aid] to be effective and efficient," Cullen said, adding that implementing the recommendations would create "a new way of doing business" in the province.

The Legal Aid Manitoba management council will read the recommendations and discuss them with its advisory committee, which includes private criminal defence lawyers, near the end of February, Cullen said.

The legal aid management council is expected to meet with the Justice Department shortly after that, he said.

Legal aid model 'under threat'

The 15 recommendations include how to address the discrepancy between the number of cases taken on by private defence lawyers and legal aid staff lawyers, and the tariffs paid to private lawyers.

When legal aid was created in Manitoba, a mixed delivery model was chosen, meaning staff lawyers in community law centres were, on a case-by-case appointment, backed up by private lawyers who were willing to take cases assigned to them.

Finebilt believes the mixed delivery model should remain, but says it's "under threat."

The caseload has shifted heavily to private lawyers, who took on 72 per cent of legal aid cases in 2017-18, Finebilt says.

On top of that, the wage paid to private lawyers — $80 per hour — "is well below what most lawyers ordinarily charge their private clients," Finebilt says, and has not increased in over a decade, even though the cost of living has increased 17 per cent in that time.

The increased workload for the same level of pay prompted 150 private criminal defence lawyers to threaten to walk out for a week earlier this month.

Finebilt recommends the legal aid management council be given authority to set the tariff as they see fit.

"If this change is made, it should result in less frustration for the private bar that participate in legal aid, a more appropriate tariff and flexibility available to those with the knowledge, data and skill to manage the tariff effectively," he wrote.

Finebuilt also recommended that private lawyers with more experience be given higher hourly rates. He noted, however, that could mean less experienced lawyers will get paid less than the current $80 per hour.

'Failing to deliver' mandate

Legal Aid Manitoba "is extremely well managed … and delivers a lot of service in a cost-effect way," Finebilt wrote.

"Yet... [legal aid] is failing to deliver on its core mandate to provide legal services for those who can't afford them."

Legal aid assesses financial eligibility based on a set of guidelines based on family size; these guidelines are based on gross income, the report says.

Finebilt said that is not the best guideline to use, because legal fees are paid by disposable income, not gross income.

Legal aid increased the guideline in recent years, introducing a new category of eligible recipients who are required to repay the full cost of the legal services they receive, the report says.

"There are many Manitobans who do not qualify for legal aid yet clearly cannot afford the legal services they need," Finebilt said, adding this is especially true in family law, because more resources go toward criminal and youth court.

Finebilt recommends that legal aid expand its eligibility guidelines "on a full cost recovery basis with a small premium to cover administrative and bad debt expenses."