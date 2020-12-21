Meet the real Kris Kringle and his dad, Kris Kringle

Christmas at the Kringle household isn't much different than any other Manitoba family, except for one thing.

"We do get away with hanging our Christmas lights all year round," said Kris Kringle, a 56-year-old hospital maintenance worker in Roblin, Man.

"That's one benefit of being Kris Kringle."

And despite not really looking the part, he tends to get typecast when December rolls around.

"I've been asked to be Santa Claus quite a bit at work."

His son, Kris Kringle, a 22-year-old environmental systems engineering student at the University of Regina, says having St. Nick's nickname often leads people to ask if his parents were making fun of him. But he doesn't mind.

"I think it's really hilarious. I really enjoy it actually," he said.

"I really like making people happy and making the best impression I can, so having my name as Kris Kringle is just one more thing I can use to make people happy."

But although the father and son share the same enthusiasm for their merry moniker, there's one major difference — Papa Kringle wasn't born with it.

Aloha, Private Kringle

Kris Kringle Sr. was born Darrell Kringle, and grew up in Wisconsin. His first name became Kris while serving in the United States Military. He was stationed in Hawaii, where he was known to colleagues as Private Kringle or Lance Corporal Kringle.

"After work, nobody really knew my first name, so everybody ended up just calling me Kris Kringle," he said. "And it stuck."

Kris Kringle Sr. was born Darrell Kringle and picked up his festive first name in the U.S. Military, while stationed in Hawaii. (Submitted by Kris Kringle)

That included his Canadian girlfriend, Sheila Mann, who was working as a nurse in Hawaii at the time. When she learned months into their relationship that his name was actually Darrell, it threw her off.

"She didn't believe me," he said.

So she kept calling him Kris.

The couple eventually got married and moved to Canada. Sheila Mann became Sheila Kringle, and when it came time to name their first born son, it was a no-brainer.

"We never even thought of another name," the elder Kris Kringle said. "It was going to be Kris."

Kringle and ready to mingle

Baby Kringle was born January 9, just a few weeks shy of the holiday that made his name a perennial icebreaker at social gatherings.

And growing up with a name like Kris Kringle had its benefits — and challenges.

"Some teachers were like, 'Oh my goodness, is this a joke?' Or sometimes it was like, 'this is really funny or really cool,'" the younger Kris Kringle said.

On the playground, kids would sometimes make fun of him, but it never got out of hand.

The father-son duo couldn't help but snap a photo under a Kringle Rd. Sign on their way to visit family in Wisconsin. (Submitted by Kris Kringle)

Overall, the younger Kris Kringle says he's managed to use his name to his advantage, especially when it comes to meeting new people. And come December, it imbues him with a unique authority on all things Christmas.

And with a particularly strange Christmas coming our way this year, he has some sage advice.

"I hope everybody has a safe healthy Christmas, especially given the times," the young Kringle said.

"Make the best of it, and just enjoy it for what it is."