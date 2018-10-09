Manitoba permits medical cannabis use away from public facilities

If you want to light up a joint in Manitoba, patients with a medical licence will have more leeway than recreational smokers.

The provincial government announced Tuesday that medical users can smoke or vape in outdoor public places, with some restrictions.

Essentially, users must be at least eight metres away from any building with a public access.

This includes restaurants, patios, stadiums or outdoor entertainment venues, wading pools, splash pads, water parks, playgrounds, public beaches or bus shacks.

The regulations for medicinal use are a significant departure from Manitoba's recreational rules, which prohibit consumption almost everywhere except for private residences.