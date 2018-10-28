Halloween-themed races bring out host of characters dashing toward finish line

Runners got in the Halloween spirit Sunday at the annual Mountain Equipment Co-Op races in Assiniboine Park.

The event featured a number of family friendly races where runners were encouraged to dress up.

Check out some of the characters that walked, ran, and sprinted their way along the course on Sunday.

A storm trooper pushes a tiny Darth Vader and Yoda as Princess Leia sprints alongside. (Travis Golby/CBC )

Daryl and Chrissy Croft dressed up as Ms. Frizzle and her magic school bus Sunday. They said they come out every year to see what everyone dressed up as. (Travis Golby/CBC )

Participants wait at the starting line. (Travis Golby/CBC )

The Funk family dressed up as characters from the Despicable Me franchise for the Halloween-themed MEC races Sunday. (Travis Golby/CBC )

Jordan Dysart decided to go as a cat for Sunday's race ... (Travis Golby/CBC )