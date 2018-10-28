Photos
Halloween-themed races bring out host of characters dashing toward finish line
Runners got in the Halloween spirit Sunday at the annual MEC races in Assiniboine Park.
Runners got in the Halloween spirit Sunday at the annual Mountain Equipment Co-Op races in Assiniboine Park.
The event featured a number of family friendly races where runners were encouraged to dress up.
Check out some of the characters that walked, ran, and sprinted their way along the course on Sunday.
Comments
