Measles cases confirmed in Manitoba's Interlake region

Two people, one an infant, are recovering from measles in Manitoba's Interlake region, the province's chief public health officer says.

The patients live in the Interlake area and are recovering at home, the province said in a news release Monday.

The public health office believes the first patient, who's not even one year old, contracted the virus outside the country. The second case was in a person who had close contact with the infant, the news release says.

Public health officials have identified everyone who may have been in contact with the two patients and is in the process of getting in touch with them, if they haven't been contacted already.

Measles is a highly infectious communicable disease that spreads through the air when infected patients cough or sneeze.

The virus can be spread in the four days before the accompanying rash appears and up to four days after. It tends to be more severe in infants and young children, and can be life-threatening.

