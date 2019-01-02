Manitoba wrestling community mourns loss of 'fabulous ring announcer' Gene Okerlund

Former pros and Winnipeg fans are mourning the death of a famed pro-wrestling interviewer and announcer with a mean moniker and a captivating ringside personality.

Eugene "Mean Gene" Okerlund died Wednesday, according to a statement posted on the World Wrestling Entertainment website. The 76-year-old was born in South Dakota in 1942 and was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2006.

He worked as a ringside announcer for the Minneapolis-based American Wrestling Association. He went on to become an interviewer and announcer for the WWE beginning in the mid-1980s, hosting shows including Prime Time Wrestling.

"Mean Gene became almost as powerful as the show. People cheered for him," said Bob Holliday, a former announcer for the AWA and the World Wrestling Federation, as well as a past Winnipeg Sun journalist.

"He was a fabulous, fabulous ring announcer."

Raise a ☕️to the late, great "Mean" Gene Okerlund today. <a href="https://t.co/6ezjoZFnAg">pic.twitter.com/6ezjoZFnAg</a> —@WWE

Holliday started his announcing career after Okerlund, who taught him a few tricks on how to get an arena wrestling crowd hyped up during an event.

"His personality just overflowed," said Holliday. "He had the knack."

Okerlund's tips on performing were valuable, but so too were the lessons he imparted about interacting with larger-than-life wrestling personalities, said Holliday.

"I was told by Mean Gene … to treat the talent the way you would want to be treated," he said. "And I did, and they co-operated with me."

Shocked by death

Former pro wrestler Stefan Richard echoed words from Holliday about Okerlund's character and his rapport with star wrestlers.

"If this was the Oscars, he would've been best supporting actor, for sure, because he always made sure that the professional wrestlers were always looking like a million bucks," said Richard, who is from Sagkeeng First Nation and Winnipeg.

"If a guy was slipping in an interview he'd always feed him a line … throw him a lifeline, and that's what he was known for."

Richard said though he never met Okerlund, he was shocked to learn of his death.

"He's one of the few older legend Hall of Famers that's active on social media, always going to fan conventions, meeting fans, seeking pictures, and he always looked in the best of health even at 76," said Richard.

Such an honor getting to meet the great <a href="https://twitter.com/TheGeneOkerlund?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@TheGeneOkerlund</a> today <a href="https://twitter.com/megafestcon?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@megafestcon</a> <a href="https://t.co/GKHDgC1mga">pic.twitter.com/GKHDgC1mga</a> —@Jeffistopheles_

As flashy as many wrestlers dressed back in Okerlund's heyday, Richard considers Okerlund's style and performance equally as memorable.

"He was a very strong visual character. He had the bald head with … the horse shoe haircut, balding on top, a little moustache and a very deep baritone voice," said Richard, adding Okerlund belted out tunes in the band Gene Carroll and The Shades before his career as an announcer. The band was inducted into the South Dakota Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2009.

Richard said Okerlund's professionalism added a level of credibility to the wrestling world that won't soon be forgotten.

"I think he's just going to be remembered as a legend," said Richard.

'Hell of a guy'

Former AWA pro wrestler Tony Condello, who trained and represented the likes of Rowdy Roddy Piper and Chris Jericho, said Okerlund had a one-of-a-kind personality was one of the best announcers he has ever seen.

"Hell of a guy," he said. "There will never be another announcer like Gene."

<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/ThankYouMeanGene?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#ThankYouMeanGene</a> for some of the most iconic interviews of all-time. <a href="https://t.co/ruFwp1yuYn">pic.twitter.com/ruFwp1yuYn</a> —@WWE

By some strange coincidence, Condello said he happened to just watch a documentary about the towering former professional wrestler André the Giant Tuesday night, which included scenes with Okerlund.

"We were talking about him last night," said Condello.

"People will never forget him. Even the wrestlers, they will always remember him. Let him rest in peace."