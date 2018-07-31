Motorists beware: Chunk of McPhillips Street down to 1 lane starting Friday

The City of Winnipeg is warning motorists who use a stretch of McPhillips Street regularly to consider finding a different route for the next few weeks.

McPhillips between Logan Avenue and Jarvis Avenue will be down to one southbound lane for several weeks starting Friday at 6 p.m. All northbound lanes in that stretch of McPhillips will be closed.

This is to make way for construction on the McPhillips Street underpass, according to a city press release.

The city decided to close off northbound traffic after an excavation of the roadway through the underpass found buried elements of the bridge structure that were in "very poor condition" and need immediate repair, the city's release says.

The city is recommending motorists find alternate routes for the time being, such as Route 90, Keewatin Street, or the Slaw Rebchuk Bridge.

Arlington Bridge is not recommended as an alternate route as it has limited capacity.

Cyclists travelling northbound are advised to dismount and walk their bikes on the sidewalk or use a different route.