'A magic to it': Winnipeg's McNally Robinson celebrates 40 years in book business

An iconic independent Winnipeg bookstore is celebrating 40 years in the business this weekend — but that's not the only anniversary it's celebrating.

McNally Robinson is also marking 25 years at its flagship location in Grant Park Shopping Centre and nine years since a former entry-level employee worked his way up to buying the business.

"We are celebrating 40 years of reading," now co-owner Chris Hall said on CBC Manitoba's Weekend Morning Show on Saturday.

Hall wasn't there in 1981, when Paul and Holly McNally, along with Ron Robinson (who later went on to host CBC Manitoba's Weekend Morning Show), opened the first location at Kenaston Boulevard and Grant Avenue in Winnipeg.

But Hall did start out as a bookseller at the Grant Park Shopping Centre location when it opened to the public in 1996.

"Twenty-five years ago yesterday, in fact, we opened to a grand opening with a Margaret Atwood appearance.… So I was there on Day 1," he said.

Hall spent that day in 1996 frantically trying to get the store ready, shoving books onto shelves before Atwood was set to speak.

The acclaimed author came by to check out the store that afternoon as staff were getting ready — "I think she was wanting to have a look at what she'd gotten herself into," Hall said.

At one point during the afternoon, Atwood disappeared. She returned bearing gifts of bananas and granola bars for the staff that she had gone to buy at a nearby grocery store, Hall said.

When Hall applied for a job at the bookstore, he was looking for short-term employment and had no idea he'd eventually take over the business from the original owners.

Over the years, Hall took on more and more responsibility at the store, and became close with the McNally family.

"We were talking about me taking on a bigger role as they were thinking about retiring. And so I started taking business courses at the Asper School [of Business at the University of Manitoba]," Hall said.

"In my mind, I thought I was going to become kind of like a CEO of the place and there would be the owners. But a couple of years later, Paul [McNally] came to me and wondered if I would be interested in buying into the place, because they were going to retire later."

The bookseller-turned-businessman eventually decided he wanted to take on the challenge.

"I couldn't imagine where else I wanted to be," Hall said.

He believes there's something truly special about the bookstore, which also has locations at The Forks in Winnipeg and Saskatoon.

"We've met so many creative people, and then the customers that come in and support us and and shop with us when everybody knows they've got other alternatives — some of them are less expensive, and yet they support us," Hall said.

"I think of it as there's a magic to it, because none of those pieces is enough in itself.… It really is the whole being greater than the sum of its parts. And that's the magic of McNally Robinson, I think."