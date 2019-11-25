2 people hospitalized, dog rescued in Transcona house fire

Two people were taken to hospital after a house fire in the Winnipeg neighbourhood of Transcona Sunday afternoon.

The Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service was called to the scene of the blaze in the 800 block of McMeans Avenue East at 1:43 p.m., according to a release from the city.

When crews arrived, they found heavy smoke coming from a multi-family side-by-side home. They managed to get the fire under control by 2:17 p.m.

According to the city's release, two occupants of the home were able to escape the blaze on their own. They were taken to hospital in stable condition.

Crews rescued a dog from inside the building and reunited it with its owner, but a cat that was also found inside didn't survive.

The affected suite sustained heavy water, fire and smoke damage, the city said. A neighbouring suite was also damaged by water and smoke.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

More from CBC News: