Several people detained after stabbing sends 1 to hospital

Police say a male is in hospital, and several people are in custody after a stabbing in the William Whyte neighbourhood Monday evening.

Officers were called to Magnus Avenue and McGregor Street just before 6 p.m. for a report of an assault with a weapon.

Police said the victim was rushed to the hospital, but couldn't say what condition he is in or his age.

Several people were taken into police custody.

McGregor was closed to traffic between Manitoba and Burrows for several hours Monday evening while officers investigated the assault.