Child, 5, dead after early morning house fire in McCreary, Man.
Another child, 3, was rescued from the blaze with the help of community members: RCMP
A five-year-old child is dead following a house fire in McCreary, Man., early Thursday morning, RCMP said in a news release.
Around 1:40 a.m., Ste. Rose du Lac RCMP responded to a report of a house fire on Fourth Avenue in McCreary, which is about 200 kilometres northwest of Winnipeg, near Riding Mountain National Park.
Initial witness reports said the house was fully engulfed and there were people trapped inside, the release said.
With help from community members and a 28-year-old woman who lived in the house, a three-year-old child was rescued and taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The 28-year-old woman was taken to hospital with serious injuries.
A five-year-old child was pronounced dead at the scene.
The RCMP and the fire commissioner's office are investigating.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.