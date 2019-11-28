Child, 5, dead after early morning house fire in McCreary, Man.

A five-year-old child is dead following a house fire in McCreary, Man., early Thursday morning, RCMP said in a news release.

Around 1:40 a.m., Ste. Rose du Lac RCMP responded to a report of a house fire on Fourth Avenue in McCreary, which is about 200 kilometres northwest of Winnipeg, near Riding Mountain National Park.

Initial witness reports said the house was fully engulfed and there were people trapped inside, the release said.

With help from community members and a 28-year-old woman who lived in the house, a three-year-old child was rescued and taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The 28-year-old woman was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

A five-year-old child was pronounced dead at the scene.

The RCMP and the fire commissioner's office are investigating.