Want fries with that?: McCain spending millions to boost Manitoba production

McCain Foods is beefing up two Manitoba potato processing plants to boost french-fry making in the province.

The company is investing $75 million in its plants in Portage and Carberry.

It says the upgrades will make the company more efficient at producing french fries, while improving its environmental footprint.

The upgrades in Portage la Prairie include new onsite waste water treatment, upgrades to the plant's heating, freezing and refrigeration systems to improve the facility's environmental footprint, and revamping the potato receiving area to allow multiple truck deliveries to unload efficiently at the same time.

Meanwhile, in Carberry, the upgrades include the new installation of auto sampling equipment, a blanching system and improved heating and refrigeration systems for the entire facility as well as other upgrades.

Dan Sawatsky, manager of Keystone Potato Producers Association, said the announcement is terrific news for Manitoba potato growers.

"The big thing is that it shows confidence from McCain's that they're willing to invest in Manitoba. Growers themselves also need that confidence," Sawatsky said.