MCC builds immigration detainee care kits for asylum seekers at U.S.-Mexico border

Mennonite Central Committee Manitoba is asking for donations to provide asylum seekers in Texas with immigration detainee care kits.

The kits cost $78.50 to put together and contain basic necessities for families recently released from U.S. immigration detention centres.

"They mean the difference between having nothing but the clothes you're wearing and no hygiene products, and the ability to at least change out some clothes [and] feel a little more dignity," said Darryl Loewen, MCC Manitoba's executive director.

Loewen said asylum seekers might take shelter in churches or with relatives once they the leave a detention centre and await processing, but those without contacts might not have any shelter at all.

The relief and development organization hopes clothes, pens, notebooks, basic toiletries, diapers and toys will help make people's lives a bit easier as they face a period of displacement and uncertainty.

Same kits, different context

MCC has a history of sending relief kits abroad to communities ravaged by war and natural disasters, but Loewen said kits specifically for asylum seekers on the U.S.-Mexico border are relatively new.

Demand for the kits began recently in MCC's offices in Texas and Kansas. When word got out about the kits, people in Manitoba expressed interest in helping out.

MCC Manitoba is accepting cash denotations, which will be sent to MCC's offices in Kansas and Texas, where local church groups, along with MCC and its partners, will assemble and distribute them to people from places like Nicaragua, Honduras and Mexico.

"These are folks on the move, fleeing conflict, fleeing disaster … and it's an increasing story in Central America," Loewen said.

"This is not law breaking, it's seeking safety, seeking refugee status according to international UN law."

- with files from Meaghan Ketcheson

