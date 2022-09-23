Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
Manitoba

Manitoba health-care support workers ratify new contract that includes pay bump, signing bonus

A newly negotiated contract gives Manitoba health-care workers retroactive raises and signing bonus.

CUPE members will receive 9.6% raise, retroactive to 2017, in new contract

The Canadian Press ·
Members of CUPE 204 picketed outside St. Boniface Hospital in Winnipeg on June 3, 2022. On Friday, the union said its members ratified a new collective agreement, after five years without a new contract. (Anne-Charlotte Carignan/CBC)

Some 18,000 health-care support workers in Manitoba have ratified a new collective agreement that includes pay raises.

The Canadian Union of Public Employees (CUPE) says its members have voted in favour of the deal reached earlier his month.

It covers workers in many areas, including the southern, northern and Winnipeg regional health authorities.

The seven-year deal is retroactive to 2017 and contains annual wage hikes that total 9.6 per cent.

The union says there is also a signing bonus, an increase in pay for people who work nights and weekends, and improvements to family sick leave.

The union says the negotiations were difficult, dating back to when the provincial government tried to impose a wage freeze on public-sector workers.

