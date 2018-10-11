How to watch Winnipeg's 8 mayoral candidates debate crime, infrastructure on CBC

Mayoral candidates will debate crime and safety, transportation, and their vision for Winnipeg's future at CBC Manitoba Thursday night.

All eight candidates — Ed Ackerman, Brian Bowman, Tim Diack, Umar Hayat, Venkat Machiraju, Jenny Motkaluk, Doug Wilson and Don Woodstock — are set to take part in the televised debate from 6 to 7 p.m. at 541 Portage Ave.

You can watch the debate by tuning in to CBC Winnipeg News at 6 p.m. on CBC Television, or listen on CBC Radio One (89.3 FM or 990 AM).

You can also watch via live streaming on the CBC TV app for iOS and Android, online at cbc.ca/manitoba, or on social media at facebook.com/cbcmanitoba, at twitter.com/cbcmanitoba and on YouTube.

Following the hour-long debate, audiences will have a chance to ask the candidates questions online and via social media, using the Facebook Live comments thread or by using the #Wpg18 hashtag on Twitter, from 7 to 7:30 p.m.

The topics for Thursday's debate were identified as key election issues for Winnipeggers in a recent Probe Research poll commissioned by CBC Manitoba.

One in three respondents said crime was the issue that mattered most the them, while 25 per cent of respondents said repairing existing roads and bridges was the city issue they cared most about.

A lot of Winnipeggers likely haven't had time to make it out to one of the mayoral debates held around the city, so this is a good opportunity for the candidates to show people who they are and what they represent, said Aaron Moore, an associate professor in the department of political science at the University of Winnipeg who is an expert on municipal politics and governance.

To win the debate Thursday, incumbent Brian Bowman should stay the course and avoid courting controversy, Moore said.

"And otherwise just act like he's the mayor and he's the incumbent and should be re-elected as a result," he said.

Jenny Motkaluk, who is perceived as Bowman's main rival, should focus on communicating her proposals and setting herself apart from Bowman rather than attacking him, said Moore.

"I think that only plays to the people who already plan to vote for her," he said.

"If she actually wants to challenge the mayor, she's going to need to start convincing people that she has policies that can differentiate herself from the mayor and that people can buy into."