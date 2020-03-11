Decision to axe Sunday hours at libraries was based on attendance, mayor says

Mayor Brian Bowman says the decision to close libraries on Sundays instead of Mondays was based on attendance numbers.

Winnipeggers who frequent the library on weekends have been critical of the move, with some CBC Manitoba Information Radio listeners asking for the logic behind the decision.

One suggested it might be better to close libraries on Monday instead to give people who work during the week more time to use them.

But Bowman said the choice was based on a recommendation from the head of library services, who said their numbers showed that fewer people use the city's libraries on Sunday than on Monday.

"My recollection is it was based on the least impact on library users, and so that's why the recommendation was made," he said.

Bowman was on CBC's Information Radio Wednesday morning to answer questions about the city's 2020 spending plan.

CBC News has requested attendance numbers for the city's libraries and is awaiting a response.

Another listener suggested that the city could instead stagger library closures so there would be something open seven days a week.

Bowman said he would take the suggestion back to city hall "and file it under consideration."

He added that there are still council committees that will debate the proposed budget, where delegations can come in and provide feedback.

The city has said the reduced hours will save money nearly equivalent to four full-time salaried library jobs.

The reduced hours are also less draconian than what was originally proposed by city officials during the new four-year budget-planning process, when Winnipeg's community services department said it might need to close the Westwood, West Kildonan and Fort Garry libraries to meet budget targets.