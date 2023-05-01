Hundreds mark May Day with march on Manitoba Legislature for workers' rights

Unionized workers and other labour supporters marched through downtown Winnipeg on Monday morning to call for more sick days, equal rights for gig workers, access to health care regardless of immigration status and more.

Hundreds marched from Union Centre on Broadway to the Manitoba Legislature where union leaders made those demands of the provincial government at a rally for May Day, or International Workers' Day.

The day is used to celebrate gains made for workers around the world and to underscore areas of work that still need improvement, said Winnipeg Labour Council president Melissa Dvorak.

Dvorak thinks inflationary pressures and the current cost of living challenges are influencing more workers to consider joining unions.

"People feel protected with the union and they feel like they've got a person to speak for them and to talk about where things are lacking in the workplace, whether that's wages or benefits or just work environment," said Dvorak.

Marchers move south down Smith Street across Broadway en route for the legislature on Monday. (Prabhjot Singh Lotey/CBC)

Dvorak echoed past calls for at least 10 paid sick days for all workers, a fair minimum or living wage, universal health care for all regardless of immigration status, equal rights for gig workers and easier pathways to joining unions.

"We think employers shouldn't be allowed to mis-classify gig workers to avoid paying them a fair and living wage, to avoid giving them workers' rights, vacation pay and all the things that they deserve," said Kevin Rebeck, president of Manitoba Federation of Labour.

A May Day rally participant holds up a sign that reads, 'Together we can demand trans rights.' (Prabhjot Singh Lotey/CBC)

Marchers also held up signs in support of the striking Public Service Alliance of Canada, which had been on strike nationally for more than 155,000 federal public servants starting April 19.

Winnipeg-based PSAC workers have been picketing along Main Street near the Union Station building for weeks.

The march led through downtown to the Manitoba Legislature, where union leaders spoke about the need for 10 days of sick leave, a living wage and more. (Prabhjot Singh Lotey/CBC)

On Monday, the Treasury Board announced it and PSAC had reached a tentative agreement, ending the strike for most of those picketing across Canada.

About 35,000 Canada Revenue Agency workers continue nationwide strike action as negotiations for that agency continue.

The group stops outside the headquarters of the Manitoba Federation of the Union Centre building at the corner of Smith Street and Broadway. (Prabhjot Singh Lotey/CBC)