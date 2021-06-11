People's Party of Canada Leader Maxime Bernier arrested by RCMP in Manitoba

People's Party of Canada Leader Maxime Bernier was arrested after attending a rally against COVID-19 restrictions in St-Pierre-Jolys, Man., on Friday afternoon.

Radio-Canada's Laïssa Pamou who was covering the event said Bernier had gotten into his vehicle to leave the rally in St-Pierre-Jolys, located about 57 kilometres south of Winnipeg, for another event in nearby St. Malo. He was pulled out by Mounties who handcuffed him and put him in the back seat of an RCMP vehicle.

Bernier spoke to Radio-Canada shortly before he was detained and said he got a ticket for violating public health orders at a rally in the nearby town of Niverville earlier Friday. He did not say how much he was fined — just that he planned to fight it.

An RCMP spokesperson confirmed Bernier was ticketed earlier in the day.

"It is the duty of the RCMP to enforce the laws of Manitoba, and those include public health orders. Mr. Bernier knew of the health orders and has already received a ticket. The continuation of the offence of violating the current public health orders in Manitoba has resulted in his arrest," Tara Seel said in an email.

Bernier was charged under the Public Health Act for assembling in a gathering at an outdoor public place and for failing to self-isolate once he got to Manitoba and will appear before a magistrate, Seel said.

More to come