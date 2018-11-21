Bombers release defensive stalwart Maurice Leggett after 5 seasons

The Winnipeg Blue Bombers have released veteran defensive back Maurice Leggett, ending a five-season stint with the Blue and Gold.

Leggett, 32, joined the team in 2014. He played 72 games and amassed 253 defensive tackles for the Bombers over the course of his time with the team.

He was named the team's top defender twice, in 2014 and 2016, and was the second Blue Bomber to ever record three touchdown returns in a single season in 2016. He was only the second CFL player to accomplish this in 11 years.

But the veteran player suffered major injuries in consecutive seasons, only playing in nine games in 2018, according to CFL.ca.

Before joining the CFL, Leggett played with the NFL's Kansas City Chiefs from 2008-10.

He was named the team's most outstanding rookie but was sidelined by an injury for most of the last two seasons of his time with the club before being released.

"I would like to thank the city and the organization for five tremendous years," Leggett said in a news release issued by the Bombers.

"My family and I appreciate everyone that helped us make this an experience to remember. Winnipeg will still be a part of us."

Winnipeg Blue Bomber Maurice Leggett intercepts a pass intended for Ottawa Redblack Greg Ellingson during a game on Sept. 22, 2017. (John Woods/Canadian Press)

In a statement, Blue Bombers general manager Kyle Walters said the team felt releasing Leggett now "would give him more opportunity to explore other options."

"We thank Moe for the energy and enthusiasm he brought to the locker room, and we wish him nothing but success going forward."

