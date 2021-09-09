Tories say they're open to bringing back Mature Women's Centre

Four years ago, the Pallister government announced it was shutting down the Mature Women's Centre, a one-stop shop at Victoria Hospital that specialized in the health care needs of menopausal women.

At a press conference outside the hospital Wednesday, Health Minister Audrey Gordon said her government is open to the idea of reviving the centre.

