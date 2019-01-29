Blue Bombers lose all-star centre Matthias Goossen to retirement

The Winnipeg Blue Bombers suffered a loss on their offensive line Tuesday when all-star centre Matthias Goossen announced his retirement.

The second-overall pick in the 2014 CFL draft, Goossen played 87 career games for the Bombers, making 64 starts. He also started all four playoff games during his time with Winnipeg.

"After much prayer and consideration, I have decided to end my football career," Goossen said in a statement, in which he thanked his family, his coaches, the Bombers organization and the people of Winnipeg.

"I also want to thank my teammates who made my five years of playing professional football a true blessing, and am especially thankful for the brotherhood of offensive linemen who made it a privilege every day to come into work."

In 2018, Goossen was named to the CFL all-star team for the first time in his career. He had been a fixture as the Bombers' starting centre since the end of the 2015 season, not missing a single game in that time.

"First off, we would sincerely like to thank Matthias for his work and dedication to the Winnipeg Blue Bombers," Bombers GM Kyle Walters said in a statement.

"From the moment we drafted him in 2014, Matthias has shown tremendous professionalism both on and off the field. His work in the community is something we are very proud of, and he represented the Blue Bombers the right way," Walters said.

"As far as our roster is concerned, Matthias was gracious enough to inform us of this decision quite some time ago, so we have been working accordingly. He is a fantastic young man, and we wish him all the best moving forward."

The Bombers last year named Goossen as the recipient of the Ed Kotowich Good Guy Award, which acknowledges a player who has excellent football ability, is a leader in the locker room and shows outstanding effort in the community.