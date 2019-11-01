St. Matthews homicide victim ID'd as Matthew Allan Sutherland

Matthew Allan Sutherland has been identified by Winnipeg police as the man found critically hurt outside a home in the city's West End on Thursday morning.

The 28-year-old was rushed to hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Michael Alexander Spence, 32, has been charged with second-degree murder.

The two men knew each other, said police, who believe they were inside the house on St. Matthews Avenue, west of Arlington Street, when Sutherland was stabbed.

He then went outside, where he collapsed.

Police were called shortly before 10 a.m. and found Sutherland outside the house.

His death is the city's 37th homicide of the year.