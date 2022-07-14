Wildfire forces evacuations on Mathias Colomb Cree Nation: Red Cross

People on Mathias Colomb Cree Nation are being forced from their homes as a wildfire threatens the northern Manitoba community.

The Canadian Red Cross is supporting the First Nation and Indigenous Services Canada with evacuations, spokesperson Jason Small said in an email Thursday evening.

Manitoba's online wildfire map shows an out-of-control blaze about 1,800 hectares — or 18 square kilometres — in an area near the community of Pukatawagan. That update was from Wednesday , when the province says the fire was detected. The cause is listed as natural.

Community member Leo Sinclair said the air around his home was smoky on Thursday after the evacuation notice was announced earlier in the day.

"There's a bus going around … and there's people standing on the main road. And [the] fire department is going around to get everybody to get flown out," Sinclair said over the phone.

"It was really blowing [and] windy yesterday. That's when it got worse."

Missinippi Airways said on Facebook Thursday afternoon it would not accept new reservations or freight until the fire situation in the community was under control. It also cancelled all flights on Friday.

The northern Manitoba air charter service said it was working with partners to help evacuate the community.

Small said the Red Cross would make more information available about the situation "in due course."

The remote community is about 710 kilometres northwest of Winnipeg.