A handful of emergency support workers are the only people who remain in a fire-threatened Manitoba First Nations community as four days of evacuations have cleared out an estimated 2,000 residents.

The wildfire near Pukatawagan, part of Mathias Colomb First Nation, was last estimated by the Manitoba Wildfire Service on Sunday to be 230 square kilometres in size and less than a kilometre away from the community.

"The Red Cross has concluded its transportation out of the community and virtually everyone out of Mathias Colomb," Canadian Red Cross spokesperson Jason Small said in a text message to CBC News on Monday morning.

The emergency crew still in the community, about 700 kilometres northwest of Winnipeg, includes fire technicians, safety officers and two RCMP specialists.

The out-of-control fire was first detected Wednesday and evacuations started the following day. The cause is listed as natural.

"We have people staying in hotels in Winnipeg, Thompson, Brandon and The Pas," Small said.

A combination of planes, helicopters and trains were used to move community members to safety.

Small has estimated about 650 people were taken out by planes and helicopters organized by the Red Cross and community leaders as part of an emergency response agreement with Indigenous Services Canada.

Others got out on Keewatin Railway Company trains organized by the community and the railway, which is owned by three partner First Nations that bought it nearly 20 years ago. Boats were also readied, just in case, but were not needed in the end.

Now the full focus is on the flames.

The Northwest Territories has sent four single-engine water bombers and an observation aircraft, while 20 firefighters from Ontario have also arrived to help out, the Manitoba Wildfire Service said.