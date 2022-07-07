Man charged with 2nd-degree murder for northern Manitoba killing found guilty of manslaughter instead

A judge has determined the man accused of beating a woman to death in northern Manitoba in 2020 while drunk and high had severe enough cognitive impairments that he couldn't intend to murder the woman.

August Thunder Caribou was charged with second-degree murder for the beating death of Treena Kaya Love Castel, who was found dead in the woods on Mathias Colomb Cree Nation, but Judge James Edmond from Manitoba's Court of Queens Bench found him guilty of manslaughter instead, according to a decision released on June 27.

The judge said Crown attorneys didn't prove beyond a reasonable doubt that Caribou possessed the intent for murder at the time of the crime, and therefore found the man guilty of the lesser charge.

Court heard that Castel was killed on June 24, 2020, but her body was found two days later by a group of children.

On the day of her death, the day the local high school celebrated Grade 12 graduates, Caribou was blackout drunk and high. His brother testified that he was "as drunk as I have ever seen him."

The details of what transpired between Caribou and Castel before her murder are unclear due to Caribou's intoxication, but he admitted to beating her to death with a rock.

Caribou says when he drinks, he becomes a different person.

"I guess he took over," he said in a police transcript.

Mental health concerns

The next day, Caribou was arrested under the Mental Health Act for being extremely drunk, attempting to self harm and threatening to kill himself.

Police who interviewed Caribou asked him if he killed Castel, and he said, "I could've but I don't know. Probably not me that was in control. It could be part of the personalities that took over [sic]."

At the time of his arrest, he pleaded with police to commit him to a mental health institution.

Court heard that Caribou was off his medication at the time of the homicide, but when asked what kind he was on, he said "I don't know, whatever gets my thoughts straight" and "it involves multiple personalities."

Dr. Jeffrey Waldman, a forensic psychiatrist who conducted a number of interviews with Caribou and reviewed his files, said the man's intoxication was amplified by his impaired problem solving and impulsivity relating to being exposed to alcohol in utero, a traumatic head injury suffered when he was a child, substance abuse and "early childhood adversity."

Comprehension 'severely impaired': psychiatrist

Waldman stated his ability to comprehend the situation and make decisions the night of the homicide would have been "severely impaired in that situation" because of his cognitive impairments coupled with his intoxication.

When asked if Waldman thought Caribou was exaggerating his history to downplay his blame for the homicide, the psychiatrist said he thought the opposite was happening.

"If anything, Mr. Caribou was guarded about symptoms and minimized the impact of his emotional problems on life," court documents said.

The judge stated that Caribou's statement admitting to killing Castel "reads more like a cry for help for his mental health problems than a confession about deliberately intending to kill Ms. Castel."

Caribou's sentencing hearing is scheduled for Dec. 1 in The Pas.